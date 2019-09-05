0

Hamilton raser: Stop det, Danmark

Lewis Hamilton retter sin vrede mod Danmark og deler en video fra Færøerne

Grindefangst på Færøerne menes at gå helt tilbage til vikingetiden og traditionen er ofte kritiseret.

Nu er det Formel 1-superstjernen Lewis Hamiltons tur til at rase over behandlingen af havdyrene.

Det gør han i et Instagram-opslag, hvor han retter hård kritik mod Danmark.

I videoen, som er fra havlivsaktivister fra Karmagawa, er der meget blodige billeder.

Vis dette opslag på Instagram

How are any of these humans just standing there thinking this is ok. This is not in anyway shape or form ok. This is disgusting and Denmark, you need to put a stop to this! #Repost @karmagawa ・・・ ⚠WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES⚠ IT’S HAPPENING AGAIN! Repost from @hugoclementk Yesterday, shooting for @francetvslash, I had one of the most difficult moments of my professional life. With @victor_peressetchensky and @seashepherdfrance we witnessed the killing of around 100 pilot whales in the Faroe Islands, the autonomous province of Denmark. These ultra-social and very gentle animals are protected by the Bern Convention on Wildlife. The Faroese eat dolphin meat and defend a tradition called "Grindadrap", which allowed their ancestors to survive in a hostile climate. Today, their supermarkets are full of food of all kinds, the population does not lack anything, but the dolphin hunting persists anyway. On average, 800 cetaceans are killed each year in the Faroe Islands. A few days ago, I plunged alongside @guillaumenery with pilot whales in the Mediterranean...They had been so curious, so welcoming. Complete report to follow in a few weeks — WE MUST END THIS ANIMAL CRUELTY NOW! Please share this important post and help the world see what’s happening here as once we spread enough awareness and there is enough public outcry then barbaric traditions like this will stop once and for all. Please share this post with your followers and tag people, celebrities and news media that need to see it and let’s get the word out to stop this cruelty from happening in the future! #endanimalcruelty #savethewhales #savethedolphins #karmagawa

Et opslag delt af Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) den

- Hvordan kan nogen af de her mennesker bare stå der og tænke, at det er okay. Det er ikke okay i nogen som helst form. Det er ulækkert og Danmark: I bliver nødt til at stoppe det.

Lewis Hamilton lever selv vegansk og har tidligere udtalt, at han ville have ønsket, at han havde bestemt sig at gå den vej noget før.

Fangstkultur er beskyttet af FN’s konvention om oprindelige folks rettigheder.

Det politiske spørgsmål dukker op fra tid til anden, og indtil nu har Danmark ikke villet gå til et fangstforbud. Daværende udenrigsminister Anders Samuelsen udtalte i 2017, at et forbud kunne vise sig vanskeligt at forene med rigsfællesskabets samlede interesser.

Formel 1 - 5. sep. 2019 - kl. 18:06 Dybt berørt efter dødsfald: Slår frygten fra

Redaktionen anbefaler
Sådan ser holdopstillingen sandsynligvis ud for Haas i 2019, hvilket kan gå begge veje for Kevin Magnussens karriere. Foto: Glenn Dunbar/LAT Images
Sport og Spil

Debriefing fra Spa: Unik, men risikofyldt chance til Kevin
157 kommentarer
Log ind
Vis kommentarer

Skærm

Formel 1
Hamilton raser: Stop det, Danmark
Formel 1
Kevins ultimatum: Så bliver jeg ikke her
Formel 1
Dybt berørt efter dødsfald: Slår frygten fra
Formel 1
Haas fór vild igen: - Skræmmende
Formel 1
Sandheden bag F1-mystik: - Han blev rasende
Formel 1
Kevin stemplede ind: - Virkelig godt
Formel 1
Kevins ultimatum: Så bliver jeg ikke her
Formel 1
Kollega med Kevin? - Jeg ville elske det
Formel 1
Jason Watt: Han lignede en pensionist
Formel 1
Slut: Kevin var forsvarsløs
Formel 1
Hyldede sin omkomne ven
Formel 1
Watt ikke i tvivl: Han skal være Kevins makker
Formel 1
Haas fór vild igen: - Skræmmende
Formel 1
Gave til Haas: Konkurrenter straffes på stribe
Formel 1
Knust over vennens død
Formel 1
Historisk triumf - Kevin chanceløs
Formel 1
Historisk triumf - Kevin chanceløs
Formel 1
Slut: Tam omgang for Haas
Formel 1
Slut: Kevin var forsvarsløs
Formel 1
Ingen tvivl om fremtiden: F1-stjerne overrasker
Formel 1
- Det bliver smertefuldt
Formel 1
Kevins vigtigste ønske: Giv mig en stærk rival!
Formel 1
Watt ikke i tvivl: Han skal være Kevins makker
Formel 1
Knust over vennens død
Formel 1
Kevin stemplede ind: - Virkelig godt
Formel 1
- Det bliver smertefuldt
Formel 1
Slut: Mercedes-smæk - Ferrari scorer pole
Formel 1
Slut: Mercedes-smæk - Ferrari scorer pole
Formel 1
Sjælden Hamilton-bommert: Kval i fare
Formel 1
Sandheden bag F1-mystik: - Han blev rasende
Formel 1
Gave til Haas: Konkurrenter straffes på stribe
Formel 1
Dybt berørt efter dødsfald: Slår frygten fra
Formel 1
Ingen tvivl om fremtiden: F1-stjerne overrasker
Formel 1
Hamilton raser: Stop det, Danmark
Formel 1
Slut: Tam omgang for Haas
Formel 1
Sjælden Hamilton-bommert: Kval i fare
Formel 1
Kollega med Kevin? - Jeg ville elske det
Formel 1
Jason Watt: Han lignede en pensionist
Formel 1
Kevins vigtigste ønske: Giv mig en stærk rival!
Formel 1
Medie: Akut F1-rokade - spektakulært comeback
Hent flere
Forsiden lige nu
Plus anbefaler
112
Mistænkt anholdt efter skyderi i København
Krimi
Frygter flere angreb: MC-klub smadret
BREAKING NEWS
Nicki Minaj indstiller karrieren
Krimi
Frygter flere angreb: MC-klub smadret
Dansk politik
Claus Hjort: Løkke tilbudt millionbeløb til nyt parti
Kendte
Tv-værts kæreste er 21 år yngre: - Der er mange som mig
Film, tv & radio
Drama bag kulissen: - Det gik helt galt
Side 9
Andjela Coco vinder: Hvor er det vildt!
Biler
Nu får du klip i kortet for denne forseelse
Sport og Spil
Superligaen Indefra: ’Loyalitetsbonus’ til uønskede Brøndby-folk
Krimi
Efter teledata-skandale: Hells Angels-rocker vil løslades
Kendte
Stina Maria: Derfor knalder jeg andre end min mand
Danske kendte
Overraskende melding: - Det går bare ikke
Kendte
Trusseløse Tessie: - Jeg har intet imod at vise hud
Intl. kendte
30-årig country-stjerne død i voldsom trafikulykke
Kendte
Henriks kunst solgt for millioner - og Bruun Rasmussen scorede kassen
Samfund
Efter Ekstra Bladet-afsløringer: Netto-chef fyret
Krimi
Gammelt uopklaret mord linkes til dræbt HA-rocker
Danske kendte
Oliver Bjerrehuus: - Jeg onanerede til min mor
Krimi
Rockergruppe genopstår i Danmark
Formel 1
Hamilton raser: Stop det, Danmark
Politik
Rigmand smider Walther og hans familie på gaden
Danske kendte
Frustreret Coster-Waldau: Det er meldt til politiet
Krop og træning
Ny behandling: Blev angstfri på fire dage
Gode råd om
Må naboens hæk vokse ud på fortovet?
Tæt på
Naturister samlede skrald: Ren røvtur
Samfund
Efter bølge af voldtægter: Kvinder i oprør
Tæt på
Hans tissede syv gange hver nat: Disse simple øvelser hjalp
Formel 1
Dybt berørt efter dødsfald: Slår frygten fra
Tæt på
Jacob var sygeligt jaloux: - Det var ren tortur
Videnskab & teknik
Teenager havde sin egen ufødte tvilling i maven
Plus
Nyskilt moden kvinde: Frem med glidecremen
Krimi
Biker-Poul myrdet i USA: Enken frygter det var en ren likvidering
Sex og samliv
Varm weekend i vente: Seks ud af ti danskere dyrker sex i det fri
Landsholdsfodbold
Irriteret på Beckham: - Victoria var skuffet
Krop og træning
Linettes vilde forandring: Smed 50 kilo efter livskrise
Kendte
Millionerne har vokseværk: Sådan investerer kendte danskere
Kendte
Filmstjerner forfølges af mystisk tragedie
Samfund
Dansk Kennel Klub advarer: Flere hunde døde
Kendte
Stina Maria: Sådan skaber jeg den perfekte rejsning
Hent flere
Ved du noget? Tip Ekstra Bladet  -  E-mail 1224@eb.dk SMS til 1224 Tlf: 33111313
Har du en mening om Ekstra Bladet? Kom med i vores panel og del din mening med os
Rådhuspladsen 37
1785 København V
 Telefon: 33111313
Fax: 33141000
Abonnement
Køb abonnement Kundeservice Ekstra Bladet+ FAQ E-avis
Kontakt
Skriv til redaktionen Skriv læserbrev Send pressemeddelelse Klag over Ekstra Bladet
Annoncer
Online-annoncering Print-annoncering Tast-selv-annoncer Massage annoncer
Info
Om Ekstra Bladet Ophavsret Persondata politik
CVR nr. 26 93 36 76
Nyhedsredaktør:Kim Vangkilde
Ansv. chefredaktør:Poul Madsen
Udgiver:JP/Politikens Hus A/S