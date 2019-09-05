Hamilton raser: Stop det, Danmark

Grindefangst på Færøerne menes at gå helt tilbage til vikingetiden og traditionen er ofte kritiseret.

Nu er det Formel 1-superstjernen Lewis Hamiltons tur til at rase over behandlingen af havdyrene.

Det gør han i et Instagram-opslag, hvor han retter hård kritik mod Danmark.

I videoen, som er fra havlivsaktivister fra Karmagawa, er der meget blodige billeder.

- Hvordan kan nogen af de her mennesker bare stå der og tænke, at det er okay. Det er ikke okay i nogen som helst form. Det er ulækkert og Danmark: I bliver nødt til at stoppe det.

Lewis Hamilton lever selv vegansk og har tidligere udtalt, at han ville have ønsket, at han havde bestemt sig at gå den vej noget før.

Fangstkultur er beskyttet af FN’s konvention om oprindelige folks rettigheder.

Det politiske spørgsmål dukker op fra tid til anden, og indtil nu har Danmark ikke villet gå til et fangstforbud. Daværende udenrigsminister Anders Samuelsen udtalte i 2017, at et forbud kunne vise sig vanskeligt at forene med rigsfællesskabets samlede interesser.

Dybt berørt efter dødsfald: Slår frygten fra