Hamilton raser: Stop det, Danmark

Grindefangst på Færøerne menes at gå helt tilbage til vikingetiden og traditionen er ofte kritiseret.
Nu er det Formel 1-superstjernen Lewis Hamiltons tur til at rase over behandlingen af havdyrene.
Det gør han i et Instagram-opslag, hvor han retter hård kritik mod Danmark.
I videoen, som er fra havlivsaktivister fra Karmagawa, er der meget blodige billeder.
How are any of these humans just standing there thinking this is ok. This is not in anyway shape or form ok. This is disgusting and Denmark, you need to put a stop to this! #Repost @karmagawa ・・・ ⚠WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES⚠ IT’S HAPPENING AGAIN! Repost from @hugoclementk Yesterday, shooting for @francetvslash, I had one of the most difficult moments of my professional life. With @victor_peressetchensky and @seashepherdfrance we witnessed the killing of around 100 pilot whales in the Faroe Islands, the autonomous province of Denmark. These ultra-social and very gentle animals are protected by the Bern Convention on Wildlife. The Faroese eat dolphin meat and defend a tradition called "Grindadrap", which allowed their ancestors to survive in a hostile climate. Today, their supermarkets are full of food of all kinds, the population does not lack anything, but the dolphin hunting persists anyway. On average, 800 cetaceans are killed each year in the Faroe Islands. A few days ago, I plunged alongside @guillaumenery with pilot whales in the Mediterranean...They had been so curious, so welcoming. Complete report to follow in a few weeks — WE MUST END THIS ANIMAL CRUELTY NOW! Please share this important post and help the world see what’s happening here as once we spread enough awareness and there is enough public outcry then barbaric traditions like this will stop once and for all. Please share this post with your followers and tag people, celebrities and news media that need to see it and let’s get the word out to stop this cruelty from happening in the future! #endanimalcruelty #savethewhales #savethedolphins #karmagawa
- Hvordan kan nogen af de her mennesker bare stå der og tænke, at det er okay. Det er ikke okay i nogen som helst form. Det er ulækkert og Danmark: I bliver nødt til at stoppe det.
Lewis Hamilton lever selv vegansk og har tidligere udtalt, at han ville have ønsket, at han havde bestemt sig at gå den vej noget før.
Fangstkultur er beskyttet af FN’s konvention om oprindelige folks rettigheder.
Det politiske spørgsmål dukker op fra tid til anden, og indtil nu har Danmark ikke villet gå til et fangstforbud. Daværende udenrigsminister Anders Samuelsen udtalte i 2017, at et forbud kunne vise sig vanskeligt at forene med rigsfællesskabets samlede interesser.
