Netflix afslører Haas-drama: - I er to fucking idioter

- I fucking had enough of both of you. You let the fucking team down. Me down. Which I protected you all the time. I am not fucking going in to who is right and who is wrong. I don’t want to hear ‘he moved this, he moved’ and all that fucking wank, you know.

- Gene spends a 100 fucking million a year of his own fucking money which he wants to pull the plug and let everybody down because you are two fucking idiots.

- I have not more to fucking say to you guys and if you don’t like it, I don’t need you here. Do not come back, please.