Den første nogensinde: Mikkel rammer vild milepæl

Mikkel Hansen became the 10th player to score more than 1000 goals in the French @LNHofficiel (stats from 2004) tonight.



Matches to reach 1000 goals:



Rivera: 157

Hansen: 170

Ayed: 170

Saurina: 173

Bojinovic: 176

Drouhin: 214

Caucheteux: 224

Butto: 229

Claire: 276

Guigou: 300 pic.twitter.com/EnyCmpo6vq