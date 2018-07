Landsholdsspiller i voldsomt trafik-uheld: Kørte galt efter operation

First of all I want to thank all the skilled people at the Hessing-Klinik for my ankle operation. I really appreciate the help, and also the help from the medical team of @sgflensburghandewitt When that is said, happiness took a turn into misery. Sadly, on the way back to Flensburg, an accident occured. Luckily there were no major injuries. For my part it was a broken nose, some cuts and a small concussion. Now it is a couple of days in the hospital, until I can go home and start my rehabilitation. Drive safe people

A post shared by Gøran Søgard Johannessen (@goransogard) on Jul 21, 2018 at 7:15am PDT