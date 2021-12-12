Håndbold
Gem artikel

Verdensklasse – igen

De danske kvinder fejede Tyskland ud af banen og vandt en kæmpesejr på 32-16. Althea Reinhardt og flere andre scorer topkarakterer, mens en enkelt dumpede. Se alle karaktererne her.

Althea Reinhardt stod med en redningsprocent på 62 og blev kampens spiller mod Tyskland, og spillerne stod i kø for at hylde hende. Foto: Lars Poulsen
Althea Reinhardt stod med en redningsprocent på 62 og blev kampens spiller mod Tyskland, og spillerne stod i kø for at hylde hende. Foto: Lars Poulsen
Følg Håndbold

 

Sandra Toft

Målvogter
Uden for bedømmelse

 

Foto: Foto: Dansk Håndboldforbund

 

Althea Reinhardt

Målvogter / Det var næsten uvirkeligt, hvad hun præsterede af redninger i første halvleg. Og hun fortsatte efter pausen. Klasse.
6
Genialt

 

Foto: Foto: Dansk Håndboldforbund

 

Lærke Nolsøe

Venstre fløj / Fik en dårlig start på kampen, og det fortsatte kun. Kunne slet ikke passere den tyske keeper.
1
Ringe

 

Foto: Foto: Dansk Håndboldforbund

 

Anne Mette Hansen

Venstre back / Lidt en blandet pose bolcher. Hun skaber mange overtal med sin fysik, men der var også tekniske fejl undervejs.
3
Pengene værd

 

Foto: Foto: Dansk Håndboldforbund

 

Kathrine Heindahl

Streg / Hun fik mange tæsk af det tyske forsvar, men hun rejste sig hver gang. Scorede sikkert på sine muligheder.
6
Genialt

 

Foto: Foto: Dansk Håndboldforbund

 

Line Haugsted

Højre back / Nærmest fejlfri kamp af forsvarsjernet. Dejlige parader, rene tacklinger og denne gang også scoringer i kontrafasen.
6
Genialt

 

Foto: Foto: Dansk Håndboldforbund

 

Simone Böhme

Højre fløj / Igen en lidt anonym indsats. Blev overspillet flere gange i forsvaret.
3
Pengene værd

 

Foto: Foto: Dansk Håndboldforbund

 

Mette Tranborg

Højre back / Den første afslutning hamrede hun ind i krogen. Dejligt at se. Det skal der meget mere af i de kommende kampe.
3
Pengene værd

 

Foto: Foto: Dansk Håndboldforbund

 

Kristina Jørgensen

Venstre back / Hun har det stadig med at forivre sig. Skal blive bedre til at variere tempoet. Laver mange mål, men også mange fejl.
4
God

 

Foto: Foto: Dansk Håndboldforbund

Michala Møller

Playmaker / Fik igen sidste del af kampen og gled fint ind i bagkæden, hvor hun kan spille alle pladser. Scorede på underhåndsskud.
3
Pengene værd

 

Foto: Foto: Dansk Håndboldforbund

 

Trine Østergaard

Højre fløj / Stjal bolde i forsvaret og var lynhurtigt fremme i kontraspillet. Scorede tre gange inden hun faldt lidt i niveau.
4
God

 

Foto: Foto: Dansk Håndboldforbund

 

Louise Burgaard

Højre back / Hun har udviklet sig til mere end en habil forsvarsspiller. Havde problemer i angrebet overfor den fremskudte back.
3
Pengene værd

 

Foto: Foto: Dansk Håndboldforbund

 

Simone Petersen

Playmaker / Har taget tjansen som straffekastskytte på sig. Fint. Er sikker på bolden selv om hun blev presset af det tyske forsvar.
4
God

 

Foto: Foto: Dansk Håndboldforbund

 

Mie Højlund

Højre back / Virkede ikke hæmmet af sin fodskade. Satte drev i det danske angreb og scorede selv fine mål på brud på ydersiden af backen.
6
Genialt

 

Foto: Foto: Dansk Håndboldforbund

 

Emma Friis

Venstre fløj / Brændte sit første skud og blev tørret flere gange i forsvaret, hvor tyskerne spillede bagom hende. Kom godt tilbage med to mål.
3
Pengene værd

 

Foto: Foto: Dansk Håndboldforbund

 

Rikke Iversen

Streg / Fik næsten revet armen af, hvilket kostede tyskerne et rødt kort. Stod fast i forsvaret, hvor hun afviste meget.
4
God

 

Foto: Foto: Dansk Håndboldforbund

 

Jesper Jensen

Træner / Denne gang havde han sat sit hold perfekt op. Den kamp havde han totalt styr på gennem alle 60 minutter.
6
Genialt

 

Foto: Foto: Dansk Håndboldforbund

Seneste nyt

Ekstra Bladet skal turde være ekstra hadet

Mit EB

Opret en gratis konto og få adgang til:
miteb-dagensvigtigste.jpg

Dagens vigtigste

Redaktionen udvælger dagens vigtigste artikler, så du altid er opdateret på det nyeste fra ind- og udland

miteb-lokalenyheder.jpg

Lokalt

Hold dig opdateret på vejr, trafik, bolig- og erhvervsnyheder i din kommune.

miteb-follow.jpg

Følg emner

Abonnér på de emner, der interesserer dig, så du aldrig går glip af noget.

miteb-saved.jpg

Gem artikler

Læst noget interessant? Gem artiklen til senere.

Opret konto eller Log ind