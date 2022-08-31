Planlægger massefyringer: Omkring 1200 ansatte skæres fra

Onsdag har den administrerende direktør i Snapchat sendt en besked til koncernens medarbejdere om, at de omstrukturerer selskabet for at fremtidssikre sig.

Det betyder blandt andet, at omkring 20 procent af virksomhedens 6400 ansatte bliver afskediget.

Det skriver mediet The Verge, som har meddelelsen og bringer den i sin fulde længde. Oplysningerne bringes også af Bloomberg.

Administrerende direktør Evan Spiegel har selv underskrevet meddelelsen, som blev sendt ud onsdag. Med fyringerne forventer selskabet at kunne spare op mod 500 millioner dollars om året.

Udviklingen i selskabets omsætning var tidligere på året gået totalt i stå, mens den dog er steget en smule igen efterfølgende. De er dog langt fra det niveau, som de var på før Ruslands invasion af Ukraine.

Det skyldes angiveligt manglende villighed på markedet til at betale for markedsføring gennem reklamer på platformen.

'Desværre, på grund af den lave vækst i omsætning, er det blevet tydeligt, at vi må reducere vores omkostningsstruktur for at undgå betragtelige økonomiske tab i fremtiden'.

'Selvom vi har opbygget markante pengebeholdninger, og at vi har gennemført tiltag for at undgå fyringer ved at reducere omkostninger på andre områder, må vi nu se konsekvenserne i øjne af vores lave vækst i omsætning og tilpasse os markedet', lyder det blandt andet fra Evan Spiegel.

Samtidig betyder nedskæringerne, at man dropper flere planlagte projekter, heriblandt de programmer, der produceres til platformens 'Discover'-sektion, og de spil, der ligger i app'en.

I selskabets ledelse vil der også ske ændringer. Blandt andet vil selskabets nuværende udviklingschef blive forfremmet til såkaldt COO, som står for Chief Operating Officer.